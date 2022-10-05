Meridian Rotary Club donates thousands of dollars to local organizations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Rotary Club donated several thousand dollars to charitable organizations.

Groups like the Meridian Symphony, the Meridian Museum of Art and the Quitman Food Pantry were able to receive a donation, and all of that is thanks to a large fundraiser that the Rotary Club puts on every year.

“We support a number of organizations in our community, most of them not-for-profit groups. And so we have an annual fundraiser to raise money to give to these organizations, and we did that this past spring. And it’s the golf ball drop that we do at Dumont Plaza and the money that we realize, we give to these various organizations,” said Meridian Rotary Club President Arjen Lajendijk.

The next golf ball drop will be in April 2023, again at Dumont Plaza.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.