Minor injuries in Hwy. 19 wreck

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 3-car wreck left some drivers with minor injuries Wednesday in Meridian.

SGT Jamika Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 near Dollar General.

Two cars collided, sending one of the cars into a state trooper’s vehicle, which was waiting to make a turn.

One of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

