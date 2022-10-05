Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said.

Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter.

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.

The mother was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

