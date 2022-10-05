Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said.

Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter.

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.

The mother was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

