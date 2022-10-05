Nice and dry through the rest of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The quiet weather pattern continues. High pressure maintains its grip for now, but a cold front will cross our area on Friday. Since our atmosphere is so dry and won’t have time to moisten up ahead of the front, the front will actually move through without producing rain for us...but additional clouds can be expected.

The front will, however, bring us a cool down. High temps are expected to be at or slightly above average (mid 80s) through Friday, but temps fall back into the 70s behind the front by this weekend. The mornings will fall into the 40s...chilly!

Next week, it warms back up into the 80s, and it’ll be a dry start. However, it looks like a strong cold front will cross our area next week, but forecast models have been inconsistent with timing. Regardless, it finally looks like we’ll get a decent shot at rain as the front moves through. For now, it looks like rain is possible between Wednesday & Friday. Stay tuned for updates...

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression #12 developed on Tuesday afternoon. Another disturbance is expected to develop in the Caribbean over the next few days. As that happens, we will closely watch it...but it looks like it’ll be more of a threat for Central America. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. The next names up are Julia and Karl.

