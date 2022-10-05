Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night.

According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.

Hopkins said the woman was given life support and taken by ambulance to the Wayne General Emergency Room, where she later died from her injuries.

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, the woman was identified as 24-year-old Joslin Napier. The hospital called her time of death at 11:46 p.m.

Williams said Napier’s body was taken to the State Crime Lab on the Gulf Coast for an autopsy Wednesday morning.

Hopkins said a suspect is now in custody, but charges were not immediately filed. If charges are filed Thursday, the suspect is expected to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

