Report: Job openings are declining in the U.S.

FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.
FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.(WLOX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports are showing there are fewer places to pick up a paycheck in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 10.1 million job openings last month. That’s down more than a million available positions compared to July, and the lowest it has been since June of 2021.

The most recent job openings and labor turnover survey, known as “JOLTS,” says there are nearly 1.7 vacancies for every person who is looking for a new job. That number is also down slightly from July.

The Federal Reserve likely is happy with a leaner labor market, and analysts say tight employment will likely increase wages and boost inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022, on charges...
Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 3, 2022

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
FILE - The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on...
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a grounder that led to a force out at second...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record