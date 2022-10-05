Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school senior girls stepped up to play. (Source: Wewoka Public Schools / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEWOKA, Okla. (Gray News) – A high school football team in a small town in Oklahoma nearly had to forfeit their game due to the lack of players.

The Wewoka High School football team already had to forfeit a game earlier in the season, also due to a lack of players.

To help the school avoid another automatic loss, two fellow high school seniors stepped up to play.

Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to play under the Friday night lights.

A video shared by the Wewoka Tigers shows Davis punting the ball nearly 50 yards. In another clip, Davis kicks off and then makes the tackle on the play.

The Tigers ended up losing the home game 47–14 but were happy to get out and play.

Wewoka is located about 70 miles from Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash
A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian.
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Mayor Jimmie Smith nominated Chrissie Walker, the current Human Resources Director, who has...
Meridian City Council votes 2-2 on CAO candidate

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier
Meridian Rotary Club donates thousands of dollars to local organizations
Meridian Rotary Club donates thousands of dollars to local organizations
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death