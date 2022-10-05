Total Pain Care team of the week: Choctaw County Tigers football

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County football team.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County football team.

The Tigers on Friday beat their rival, the Southern Choctaw Indians 22-16. After eight years, the Tigers brought the trophy back home and the Tigers are lead by former NFL Head Coach Kendrick Office, who just took over the team about a year ago.

Congratulations to Choctaw County football for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

