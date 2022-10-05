Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session.

Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over 400 members decided on issues they say helped achieve dignity, equity and justice for Alabamians that will also help people out of poverty.

“Medicaid expansion is a core goal we have,” said Hyden.

Alabama Arise laid out seven priorities for the 2023 legislative session that include:

“A lot of change can happen in your own backyard,” said Hyden. “And there are resources now from the American Rescue Plan which we could be advocating for.”

While the state’s Democratic Party aligns with the organization’s goals, Reed Phillips with Alabama GOP says they share at least one priority.

“A partial or full repeal of the grocery tax. I know it’s a lot harder for people going to the grocery stores now,” said Phillips.

Phillips said some of their other goals are school choice legislation, better programs for inmates, and lowering the cost of adoption.

“It always has been priority is protecting people’s rights and freedoms. That’s always going to be the priority of the Alabama Republican Party,” said Phillips.

They both agree it’s not too early for Alabamians to focus on policies, especially with elections around the corner.

“If you haven’t heard from your lawmaker recently, what are you doing to bring resources to our community to address these needs,” said Hyden.

Lawmakers will meet next March to debate new laws.

