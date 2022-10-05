WATCH: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission set for Wednesday morning launch

SpaceX
SpaceX(Source: MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA) - The SpaceX Crew-5 Mission is set for a scheduled 11 a.m. Central launch in the Dragon spacecraft, Endurance.

The approximate 29-hour journey to the International Space Station sets up a 3:57 p.m. Central docking at the orbiting laboratory Thursday, Oct. 6.

Launch configuration communication checks were executed, with no issues.

The seating order inside Endurance, from left to right is: Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata.

Watch NASA’s livestream here and follow along here on the blog.

