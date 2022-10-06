2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a reported stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead.

Las Vegas Police Capt. Dori Koren said said officers responded to the scene, and with the help of security partners, were able to take the suspect into custody “very quickly” and were then able to render aide to the multiple victims.

Koren said as of now, there were eight people stabbed and one suspect.

Of the victims, Koren said two people have died and three are in critical condition. Police say the remaining victims are in stable condition.

The weapon that was recovered, according to Capt. Koren, was a “large kitchen knife.”

Police said the incident began at about 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 on the Strip, near the Wynn Las Vegas, according to KVVU.

Bystanders in the area told KVVU that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

