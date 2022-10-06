CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Homecoming bonfire explodes in Florida

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - An explosion happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven on Wednesday, Bay District Schools reported.

School district officials said they are investigating the cause of the blast and said they followed their customary safety protocols. They also said everyone is safe and no students were put in danger because no one was very close to the bonfire when the blast occurred.

“Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained,” the school district said.

A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by...
A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by the blast.(WJHG)

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer lit the fire and has done so at the school for the last seven years, but won’t be doing it in the future.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said the department takes responsibility for the incident.

“Safety precautions were in place, to include the fire department on site and the students positioned at a safe distance behind a fence, That prevented injury or fire, but it still should not have happened,” Ford said in a statement. “We apologize for any distress this has caused, and I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022
The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that...
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash

Latest News

FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The FBI estimates violent...
FBI finds US crime rate steady in 2021, but data incomplete
The Uvalde school district has fired a police officer who was working for DPS during the deadly...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn,...
Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races