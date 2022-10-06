City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2022
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RICHARD A CHANDLER
|2000
|2408 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|SUSAN M HALFORD
|1984
|3920 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|SUSAN M HALFORD
|1984
|3920 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TANESHA M HOUSTON
|1999
|209 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 7:47 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated an individual attempted to assault him and then stole his property, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:57 AM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 4th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:33 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.