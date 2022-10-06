City of Meridian Arrest Report October 6, 2022

Robbery

At 7:47 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated an individual attempted to assault him and then stole his property, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:57 AM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of 4th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:33 PM on October 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.