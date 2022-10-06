Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill

Mike Austin Anderson, 36, was convicted of shooting another member of the Mississippi Band of...
Mike Austin Anderson, 36, was convicted of shooting another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians in Conehatta.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Anderson’s sentencing will be January 12, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. He is currently being held in federal custody.

United States Attorney Darren LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who investigated the case.

