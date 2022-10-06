Crimenet 10_06_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Timothy Leon Scruggs.

Scruggs is a 58-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 165 pounds.

He is wanted on two bench warrants, one for sexual battery and the other for statutory rape.

If you know where Scruggs can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

