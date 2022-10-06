Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

A dog was rescued from a sewer pipe in Vestavia Hills. (Source: WBRC/CNN)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills said she is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix, somehow got stuck about 35 feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in, and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian.
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022

Latest News

Destruction in Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday after Russian forces fire several missiles on the...
Ukraine: Zaporizhzhia damage seen after missile strikes
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline
Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the...
Meet the tallest domestic cat
FILE - Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.
Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize