Gas prices are back on the rise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Well, gas prices were beginning to come back down, but after a decision made by OPEC to cut over 2 million barrels of oil a day, the prices have begun to spike again.

This decision has already made an impact here, locally, and across the nation.

People are now becoming upset once again as they are being forced to pay the prices that they never wanted to see again.

“I’m not happy with it, but we don’t really have a lot of control over it. It’s sad for our country. As big as the United States, I feel we have resources here in our own land and country, and we need to utilize them,” said concerned citizen, Kim Robbins.

