Lamar Soccer heads to State Championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Madison St. Joe 2-0 to win the semifinals and punch their ticket to the State Title game.

This game between the Lady Raiders and Madison St. Joe was a rematch from last year’s MAIS semifinals as Lamar was hoping that this time it would fall in their favor.

The Raiders for most of the first half had the ball on St. Joe’s side of the field. Lamar took about five shots on net, but none were able to go through. Back and forth these teams went as it ended up going into double overtime with a score of 0-0. It came down to penalty kicks and the Lady Raiders scored twice to put the game away.

The State Championship game is scheduled for Monday at 4:00 pm. Their opponent has yet to be announced. The Lady Raiders head back to the State Title game as they have won six championships, with the last one being in 2017.

