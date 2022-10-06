Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022
A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian.
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that...
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2022