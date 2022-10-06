Marion Police Department hosts gun safety training event

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - One local police department hosted a community training Wednesday evening.

The Marion Police Department hosted its third Rights and Responsibilities Firearm Training and Education event at the Hamasa Temple Shrine Building.

The event included several different law enforcement agencies speaking on a variety of topics ranging from firearm permits, preventing auto thefts, situational awareness and much more.

The Chief of Police, Randall Davis, hopes the attendees were able to take a lot of good information to help keep them safe and compliant with the law.

“We are just educating the people about firearms and firearm safety, but this year we added a little bit more to it. We got wildlife and fisheries. We got animal control. We got MBI Theft Unit, but I think as law enforcement, sometimes, I think we don’t educate enough. We charge a lot, but don’t educate enough so at this event people can ask a lot of questions. Help the people through the processes, ask questions, and just feel better about buying and having firearms,” said Chief Davis.

The chief says he hopes to host other events like this in the future, but if you missed this event and have questions about gun safety he encourages the public to call the department.

