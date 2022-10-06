Marion Police Department hosts gun safety training event

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - One local police department hosted a community training Wednesday evening.

The Marion Police Department hosted its third Rights and Responsibilities Firearm Training and Education event at the Hamasa Temple Shrine Building.

The event included several different law enforcement agencies speaking on a variety of topics ranging from firearm permits, preventing auto thefts, situational awareness and much more.

The Chief of Police, Randall Davis, hopes the attendees were able to take a lot of good information to help keep them safe and compliant with the law.

“We are just educating the people about firearms and firearm safety, but this year we added a little bit more to it. We got wildlife and fisheries. We got animal control. We got MBI Theft Unit, but I think as law enforcement, sometimes, I think we don’t educate enough. We charge a lot, but don’t educate enough so at this event people can ask a lot of questions. Help the people through the processes, ask questions, and just feel better about buying and having firearms,” said Chief Davis.

The chief says he hopes to host other events like this in the future, but if you missed this event and have questions about gun safety he encourages the public to call the department.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian.
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Walmart Supercenter set to host Wellness Day this Saturday.
Walmart Supercenter set to host Wellness Day this Saturday
We're definitely in a dry spell
No rain through early next week
Mississippi teacher attrition rate ticks up this school year and is worse in low-performing...
Mississippi teacher attrition rate ticks up this school year and is worse in low-performing districts
Old Capitol Museum reopens welcoming Canadian visitors
Old Capitol Museum reopens welcoming Canadian visitors