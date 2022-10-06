MS Realtor Convention comes to the Queen City

Mississippi REALTORS
Mississippi REALTORS(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This was the first time the Mississippi Realtors Association hosted the convention in Meridian.

These realtors were able to come together to learn, grow, and have a little fun while they were here. The President of the association didn’t really know what the city had to offer but was simply excited about what all it had to offer.

“Well, Meridian has been an incredible host city. We have really enjoyed our time here. Our theme for this year’s convention and expo for our Mississippi realtors is its showtime, and we have been able to enjoy this beautiful Riley Center. It’s absolutely incredible, and your revitalized downtown has been so enjoyable,” said President of the Mississippi REALTORS, Kris Davis.

At this year’s convention, there were over 440 people in attendance, making this year’s convention one of the largest they have seen.

