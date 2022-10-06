No rain through early next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are definitely in a dry spell. We haven’t had more than .10″ of rain since Sept. 9th. So, it’s been a long while since our ground has had liquid sunshine. Unfortunately, no rain is expected through early next week. So, continue to water your lawns (if you’re still doing that) and your outdoor plants.

As we look towards the end of next week, forecast models continue to hint at a possible rain moving in affiliated with a cold front. The models have been inconsistent with timing, but it’s looking hopeful for some rain by the end of next week.

Until then, get out and enjoy the rain-free conditions! Highs will be near average (mid 80s) through Friday. A dry cold front will cross on Friday. However, it will bring us a dose of cooler fall weather. So, high temps this weekend will range from the upper 70s to low 80s... mornings will fall into the 40s for Sunday & Monday mornings.

Low to mid 80s are expected for highs Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re continuing to watch a disturbance that’s now in the Caribbean Sea. It has a likely chance for development, but forecast models are agreeing that it’ll move more west towards Central America. Yet, if there are any changes, we’ll keep you posted. Tropical Depression #12 remains in the Atlantic, but it should become a remnant low by Thursday.

