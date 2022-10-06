Progress continues at Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you might’ve noticed the progress being made at the new Lauderdale County Courthouse complex just off 22nd Ave. over the last several weeks.

“Once the building started going vertical, everybody going by started seeing what was happening,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.

The new 100,000 square-foot courthouse is moving right along.

“We went to everybody in these facilities at the courthouse asked them their needs,” Wells explained. “We feel like we have accomplished this in that footprint.”

This will be a welcomed transition to all the employees at the old courthouse, which was only about 70,000 to 80,000 square feet. The two-story office building started going up roughly seven months ago. Windows will soon fill the large openings around the structure. They said there’s nearly a year left of work to be done.

“In the last five to six months, we have come a long way,” Wells said.

The entire process began roughly three years ago. The old Village Fair Mall location is shaping up to become a large government complex, but that’s not all it will be.

“We moved this building to the back of nearly forty acres that we purchased,” Wells said. “We have big plans and a vision to see the front part of this towards 22nd Ave. developed on the private side. We’ve already had a lot of interest in some of these units.”

The new Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department opened on Oct. 3, 2022.

