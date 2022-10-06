Raiders looking for a new outcome in Thursday’s semi finals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - They say that history has a way of repeating itself. If that’s the case, the Raiders are hoping to change history on Thursday.

Lamar will be hosting Madison St. Joe in the MAIS girls soccer semi finals for the second year in a row.

Last season the Lady Raiders fell in a close 2-1 game which was their second semi’s final loss in a row.

This season and last season have a ton of parallels when it comes to the semi finals game. Last season they beat the Bruins twice before hosting them in the semi’s. This year, they’ve done the same.

Third year head coach Gretchen MacDonald said, “It’s really reminding ourselves that anything can happen. Okay. So we have to be prepared and we need to do what we need to do to get where we want to go so having that in the back of our minds is kind of key.”

The Raiders beat Cathedral 6-3 to advance to the semi finals. A win in the semi’s does place them in the state championship game which will be played on Monday, October 10th.

But Lamar is just trying to focus on the next game ahead and there’s only one thing this team is thinking heading into the game.

“Redemption,” said coach MacDonald. “Having a chip on your shoulder I think that’s the attitude they all have. We’ve got something to prove. You know Madison St. Joe came here and beat us on our field and that still stings and that still hurts. So tomorrow we’ll go out and look to redeem ourselves of that and we’re grateful for the opportunity to play.”

Lamar hosts Madison St. Joe at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

