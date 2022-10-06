Storm Team 11 is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13

No threat to the U.S.
No threat to the U.S.(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Update on the Tropics:

We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13. It does not have a well-defined center, so it cannot be classified as a Tropical Depression just yet. It is not a threat to the U.S. Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 now has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving W at 15 mph. It is expected to cause very heavy rainfall, life threatening flash flooding, and tropical storm forced winds near the Guajira Peninsula of Columbia. It is also expected to strengthen as it moves into the southeastern Caribbean Sea within the next 48 hours it could possibly become a Tropical Storm. The next name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Julia. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we continue through hurricane season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022
The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that...
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured.
Name released in fatal Hwy. 45 crash

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 6th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 6th, 2022
Slight breeze from the N between 3-5 mph
Can you ask for a better forecast?
We're definitely in a dry spell
No rain through early next week
Near average highs expected
Beautiful Fall weather on tap for the rest of the day