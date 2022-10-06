Storm Team 11 is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Update on the Tropics:

We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13. It does not have a well-defined center, so it cannot be classified as a Tropical Depression just yet. It is not a threat to the U.S. Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 now has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving W at 15 mph. It is expected to cause very heavy rainfall, life threatening flash flooding, and tropical storm forced winds near the Guajira Peninsula of Columbia. It is also expected to strengthen as it moves into the southeastern Caribbean Sea within the next 48 hours it could possibly become a Tropical Storm. The next name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Julia. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we continue through hurricane season.

