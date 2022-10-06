Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks

(Taylor Clark)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) - A viral video showing people scaring children at a North Mississippi daycare is sparking outrage by parents.

Lil’ Blessings Childcare and Learning Center made a post on Facebook stating those involved have been fired and MSDH has been notified by the director.

WCBI News in Columbus said that numerous concerned parents reached out to them overnight Wednesday. Because it does involve kids, WCBI is not showing the video or faces at this time.

The video shows alleged daycare workers wearing Halloween masks and scaring the kids. WCBI has learned the video of the incident was recorded last month.

The children are visibly shaken up, crying, and screaming. One of the videos shows the alleged workers laughing about scaring them.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed with WCBI his department is investigating.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022
Three cars involved in Highway 19 crash near Midway community.
3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries
The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that...
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro

Latest News

Mike Austin Anderson, 36, was convicted of shooting another member of the Mississippi Band of...
Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
The verdict is out! This year's most popular Halloween candy is Reese's Cups.
This interactive map shows the country’s favorite Halloween candy by state
No threat to the U.S.
Storm Team 11 is tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13