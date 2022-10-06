Walmart Supercenter set to host Wellness Day this Saturday

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local grocery store in the Queen City is hosting a Wellness Day this Saturday.

Wal-Mart Supercenter will be giving Flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

Amy Pigott, the Pharmacy Manager, said this is the time of the year to get your seasonal vaccines to better protect yourself and your family from illnesses.

“We offer these events periodically. Our mission is to help the community. To help patients to live healthier lives. We really want to encourage people to update on their immunizations,” said Pigott.

Pigott says other immunizations like Shingles, Pneumonia, Tetanus, Hepatitis, and HPV will also be available at the Walmart Pharmacy.

They also recommend that patients bring their insurance cards.

The Wellness Day will be Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

