Chapel Hart joins tribute to Loretta Lynn

Vince Gill, Steve Wariner, Deana Carter and Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart will participate in a...
Vince Gill, Steve Wariner, Deana Carter and Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart will participate in a tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn.(Circle Network)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a special Opry Live this weekend honoring the life of country legend, Loretta Lynn, with the entire show dedicated to the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’.

Vince Gill, Steve Wariner, Deana Carter and Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart will participate in the tribute.

Watch Opry Live Saturday on WTOK-TV following News 11 at 10 p.m.

This will also be the Grand Ole Opry’s 5,049th consecutive Saturday night broadcast.

