Clarkdale Football chasing history against Morton

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No, it is not deja vu, Clarkdale High School Football is 6-0 for the second season in a row.

Last year was the first time in program history the team went 6-0 and now, against Morton on Friday night, that elusive win number seven is on the line.

Bulldog’s Head Coach, Marlon Brannan, recognizes the outside pressure and excitement around that seventh win, but he wants his guys to drown out the noise, “I have been telling ours to focus on the game, focus on their individual, whatever their job is and get it done,” Coach Brannan said. “If you get caught looking at the scoregboard or start thinking about all the ‘what if’s” you lose focus on what is important.”

There is no underestimating how important this is to this program and this community after many years of losing in Clarkdale.

But, the culture even at practice is different. You can tell that this team and this coaching staff is so proud of the winning culture that they have developed and they are ready to leave it all on the field.

“This game is the most important game of the season right now, we just have to go in there and bust heads and get after it and get the win,” Senior Center, Ethan Johnson, said.

The Bulldogs play at (3-3) on Friday night, News Eleven Sports will make sure to have that score on Football Friday.

