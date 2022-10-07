Clarkdale Football chasing history against Morton

By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No, it is not deja vu, Clarkdale High School Football is 6-0 for the second season in a row.

Last year was the first time in program history the team went 6-0 and now, against Morton on Friday night, that elusive win number seven is on the line.

Bulldog’s Head Coach, Marlon Brannan, recognizes the outside pressure and excitement around that seventh win, but he wants his guys to drown out the noise, “I have been telling ours to focus on the game, focus on their individual, whatever their job is and get it done,” Coach Brannan said. “If you get caught looking at the scoregboard or start thinking about all the ‘what if’s” you lose focus on what is important.”

There is no underestimating how important this is to this program and this community after many years of losing in Clarkdale.

But, the culture even at practice is different. You can tell that this team and this coaching staff is so proud of the winning culture that they have developed and they are ready to leave it all on the field.

“This game is the most important game of the season right now, we just have to go in there and bust heads and get after it and get the win,” Senior Center, Ethan Johnson, said.

The Bulldogs play at (3-3) on Friday night, News Eleven Sports will make sure to have that score on Football Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022
Three cars involved in Highway 19 crash near Midway community.
3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries
The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that...
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro

Latest News

The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Madison St. Joe 2-0 to win the semifinals and punch their ticket to...
Lamar Soccer heads to State Championship
Lamar will host Madison St. Joe in the semi finals for the second year in a row.
Raiders seeking new results when they host Madison St. Joe on Thursday
Atlanta Braves players celebrate in the club house after clinching their fifth consecutive NL...
MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Atlanta Braves players celebrate in the club house after they clinched their fifth consecutive...
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title