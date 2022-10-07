Clarkdale module classrooms arrive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Attendance Center has not been back to normal operations ever since tornados tore through the Clarkdale community.

The school building itself suffered some severe damage, and this week, some temporary replacement classrooms were brought in.

There are going to be six full-size modules placed on campus with each building holding two classrooms a piece.

the buildings will be in place within the next week, but they won’t be student-ready for some time.

“Well, once they finish this process, we’ve gotta hook the power up, the water, and the sewer. Probably about a three-week process, so hopefully in three to four weeks we’ll be able to actually able to put classrooms in students moved into those areas so that work can begin on some other areas on campus,” said Principal of Clarkdale High School, Brian Jordan.

These temporary modules will be in use for the rest of the school year as the construction of the classrooms will take up to 9 months to complete.

