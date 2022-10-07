Cooler Weekend Ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fall is the season of layers as we have had cool mornings that heat up throughout the day and it’s safe to say that trend will continue. We do have a cold front pushing through tonight that will bring even more cool and dry air into our area. This weekend we will see our high temperatures sit in the upper 70s with lows dropping into the 40s. Temperatures will be cooler, but we will still be dry and don’t have any real chances of rain in our forecast for the weekend.

You will not need an umbrella this weekend, but don’t forget your sweater as you head out the door as mornings will be chilly. The next chance for rain is when another cold front moves in later next week.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Sea this morning. It is expected to reach hurricane status by Saturday evening, making it the 5th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Julia does not pose a threat to the U.S.; however, several Hurricane Watches and Warnings are in place for Central America this weekend. Life-threatening storm flash flooding, mudslides, and very heavy rainfall are expected for Nicaragua, Santa Catalina Islands, and San Andres. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on the system as it moves west right now at 18 mph and maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Download the Free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with us.

