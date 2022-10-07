Council agrees to settlement with Richard’s Disposal; trash pick up will continue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue to pick up trash in Jackson, at least temporarily, after the city council and firm agree to a settlement to the company’s lawsuit.

Friday, the council agreed to pay Richard’s more than $4.8 million for the work the firm has already done in the capital city.

It also agreed to keep Richard’s on at least until the Mississippi Supreme Court rules in the council’s case against the mayor regarding veto powers.

“We still have some work to do, but the major point is they will pick up trash until the Supreme Court rules,” said John Scanlon, an attorney representing the Jackson City Council.

The news comes a day after the New Orleans-based firm announced that it would stop picking up residential trash in the city after Saturday, saying it could no longer afford to do so. It also comes months after the same firm filed suit in federal court seeking payment for services provided.

The company took over collections in the capital city on April 1, under a one-year emergency contract. Since then, the company has not been paid.

The council refused to pay, saying it never approved a contract with the company, and that it could not pay a company for work that was never agreed to.

Scanlon said while the council does not have the authority to pay a firm for work it did not authorize, it does have the authority to settle lawsuits brought against the city.

The settlement agreement still must be signed off on by the magistrate judge involved in the case. He said the city council also will have to approve a contract allowing Richard’s to continue work until the Supreme Court rules.

Scanlon was unsure what that contract would look like but said Richard’s likely would be paid the same amount it is currently billing the city, around $808,000 a month.

Council President Ashby Foote was not immediately available for comment.

