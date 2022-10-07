Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect

Chance Fabian Jones made his first appearance in court today on charges in the death of Joslin Q. Napier.
Chance Fabian Jones made his first appearance in court today on charges in the death of Joslin Q. Napier.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro murder suspect got a $2 million bond at his first court appearance today.

Chance Fabian Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Commander Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department said that officers tried to save Napier when they found her on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound, but she later died of her injuries at Wayne General Hospital.

“They provided immediate life-sustaining assistance, trying to maintain till EMS arrived,” said Hopkins. “On EMS arrival, they transported the victim to Wayne General Hospital. Officers called for investigators, my investigator team, myself responded to the location and to the hospital.”

Police Chief Holt Ross said this is not the first time Jones has been in trouble with the police.

“Domestic violence charges filed against this subject here, and there were protection orders issued,” said Ross. “And instead of going by those protection orders and abiding by what the judge ordered, those orders were violated. And as a result of that, we have a murder here inside the city limits of Waynesboro.”

Jones faces three felony charges - residential burglary, domestic violence (aggravated assault with a firearm) and first-degree murder.

Following his first court appearance, Jones returned to the county jail with an order for a $2 million cash bond. He has requested a preliminary hearing.

WDAM will continue to update the story as more information is available.

