The latest Drought Monitor shows more ‘Abnormally Dry’ areas.

The latest drought monitor doesn’t show too much of a difference compared to last week. However, within the WTOK area, the only change is that all of Clarke County now suffers from Abnormally Dry conditions (yellow). Whereas, last week, only part of the county was covered in yellow. We are in need of rain, but it doesn’t look like we’ll have a good shot at any ‘liquid sunshine’ until around Thursday of next week.

So, until then, make the best of the dry conditions by getting outside to enjoy the weather. Friday, a dry cold front will cross, so don’t expect rain. Highs will reach the mid 80s Friday, but it cools down behind the front...just in time for your weekend. Highs both Saturday & Sunday will stay in the upper 70s, and lows will fall into the 40s by Sunday morning.

Expect more 40s to start your Monday, but highs will reach the low 80s. Mid 80s return Tuesday through Thursday. As mentioned, we’re hopeful for rain Thursday as a cold front crosses. Behind it, it looks like another dose of cooler 70s move in by next Friday.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression #12 will die off shortly, but the Caribbean system will continue to develop. It’s expected to become Julia in the coming days. It’s no threat to the U.S., but it’s expected to bring impacts to parts of Central America.

