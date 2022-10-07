Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion celebrated a very important member of its police force on Friday.

The Marion Police Department promoted Sgt. Ladarius Spivey to Captain and what made the day even sweeter was that it was all on his twelfth birthday.

Chief Randall Davis and the Marion Police Department met Ladarius Spivey a few years ago and formed an everlasting connection.

“Well, LaDarius is really special in my heart. I met him three years ago and LaDarius has been fighting and fighting with this disorder he has with his bones. He’s just a kid that wants to be an ordinary kid, but his heart is still there. His heart is still saying that I can get through this and everything. I think that’s the way we need to live all our lives,” said Chief Davis.

Spivey has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which is a brittle bone disease. His mother, Patricia Ickom, said that does not stop him from living his life to the fullest.

“It makes me feel good because he doesn’t let his medical condition outweigh what is going on in his life because you would never think he has a medical condition because he doesn’t let them overcome what he’s got going on,” said Ickom.

Captain Spivey is very appreciative to his parents and the Marion Police Department for celebrating him in this way.

“I am excited to see Chief Davis. My momma is going to take me. I love my momma and my daddy. She does everything for me,” said Captain Spivey.

Other organizations like the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Meridian Police Department and others presented Captain Spivey with gifts for the occasion.

Captain Spivey and the Marion Police Department are already making plans for his next promotion, where he would be ranked a major.

