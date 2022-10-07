Meridian High School honors Hispanic Heritage Month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High School Science Club decided to honor Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing some Hispanic flavors and sounds to the Meridian High School Campus.

Students gathered around highlighting some of their favorite parts of the Hispanic culture. Enjoying some delicious drinks and food while also talking to other students about the different cultures represented.

“We’re celebrating here at the heritage month for the Spanish countries and the different types of people. We got different types of candy and foods so they can taste them and see how much we appreciate everything that we have. Different kind of foods that is not only foods in the United States but only in other places too so we’re just trying to give a little taste to everybody,” said MHS student, Fabian Castro.

This is the second annual Hispanic Heritage Month that the Meridian High School Science Club hosted at the high school.

