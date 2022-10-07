MHP looking for applicants to join Cadet Class 67

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for applicants to join its Cadet Class 67.

Although there is a current shortage of troopers in the state, The public affairs officer with Troop J, Taylor Shows, said they had seen an increase in interest within the past few weeks.

The class begins in January and will last 12-18 weeks, depending on previous experience.

“You can help change the scope of society on law enforcement by what you do,” said Shows. “And when you wear state uniform, you have the influence on the public, and it’s a good way to change the direction society has on law enforcement.”

Shows said the starting pay is $50,000 a year plus a 25-year retirement.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 14.

Anyone interested can get an application online at dps.ms.gov.

