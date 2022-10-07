Mississippi Blood Services’ bus makes stop in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood donation bus made a stop in Meridian Thursday evening.

Mississippi Blood Services’ Mobile Unit was at the Wal-Mart near Highway 19.

Charlie Dillon, the Donor Tech Supervisor, and other staff gave out free halloween t-shirts and gift cards to blood donors for lending a helping hand to others.

“Each donation saves up to three lives and the life you might save might be your own, or family member, friend, just anyone in the community. It’s just a great thing to do,” said Dillon.

One donor, Kourtney Hembree, explained why giving blood is so important to her.

“Last year when I had my daughter, I had to have a blood transfusion afterwards so that’s one of the contributing factors. Also, statistics say every single day people are having surgery, they may need a blood transfusion. I just like to know that I am doing my part,” said Hembree.

She motivates others to give because Mississippi Blood Services sends those donations to hospitals all over the state so the supply has been stretched thin.

“If you’re able, please donate! Mississippi Blood Services has a critically low level of blood so if you are willing and able, please go donate,” said Hembree.

Mississippi Blood Services’ bus travels through the entire state.

The mobile unit will be at the Wal-Mart in Newton on October 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and back in Meridian at Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services on October 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

