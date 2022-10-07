Montgomery sites receive historic preservation funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars will be used to preserve historic landmarks throughout the state. The money comes from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program and Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell is visiting some of the sites that will benefit.

According to Sewell’s website, 11 locations will split $3.6 million:

$500,000 to Birmingham’s Saint Paul United Methodist Church for preservation, restoration, and repair

$50,000 to the Birmingham Black Radio Museum for the permanent exhibit at the Carver Theatre

$499,799 to Auburn University for stabilization and exterior rehabilitation of the Tankersley Rosenwald School in Hope Hull

$469,500 to the Alabama Historical Commission for stabilization and preservation of the Schooner Clotilda in Mobile, the Last-known Slave Ship to Import Enslaved Africans to the United States

$500,000 to the Mount Zion Center Foundation, Inc. in Montgomery for the rehabilitation of the Mount Zion AME Zion Church Memorial Annex

$50,000 to the Alabama Historical Commission for the Freedom Rides Museum Interior Exhibit Plan in Montgomery

$50,000 to the City of Montgomery for the civil engineering of “The Civil Rights Movement in Montgomery, Alabama: The Planned Destruction of a Prosperous African American Community”

$46,588 to Auburn University for “Memory and the March: Oral Histories with Selma’s Foot Soldiers”

$500,000 to the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church Preservation Society, Inc. for the preservation of Selma’s endangered Historic Brown Chapel AME Church

$500,000 to the Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church Selma AL Legacy Foundation, Inc. for critical systems and accessibility upgrades to Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church

$499,521 to the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth & Reconciliation for rehabilitation of the Historic Sullivan Building for use as a community and culture center

Congresswoman Sewell visited some of those locations to present the checks and remind Alabamians of the importance of protecting these locations.

“Each year, I am proud to lead the effort to increase funding for the National Park Service’s African American civil rights grant program, which uses money from the historic preservation fun to preserve sites associated with the African American struggle for equality,” said Sewell.

This afternoon Sewell presented Mount Zion AME Church with a $500 thousand check. The church was a stop on the Selma to Montgomery march and will put the money towards renovations they’ve been working on since 2003.

“We hope to be able to have a more significant economic impact on this side of Montgomery,” said Charles Everett IV, project director for the church.

“It was here at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, where countless known and unknown foot soldiers stopped to recharge during the Selma to Montgomery march in 1965. It was here with the Montgomery Improvement Association chose Dr. King to lead setting the foundation for the movement that will change the world,” Sewell added.

This is part of an annual grant from congress, so more could be on the way for other historic places in the state.

