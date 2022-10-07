NCA’s Steve Harber leads multiple generations

DEACTUR, Miss. (WTOK) - They say family is forever and that truly is the case for Head Coach Steve Harber. He has been coaching for almost 50 years and for almost every single season, he has coached a family member.

“I was coaching boys basketball at the time and I ended up the girls. One of them was a senior, junior, one of them was a ninth grade and then I had another one that was a seventh grader. She was a stat girl on the bench. I wouldn’t take anything for it but I don’t know if I would do it again. I’ve had people ask me since then. I enjoyed it, I wouldn’t take anything for it,” Harber said.

Harber’s three daughters all played basketball and all signed on to colleges to continue playing the sport. Being able to coach family has brought them closer together, but being part of such a competitive family can make for fun conversations

“My wife was a good basketball player, so it was like everyone around the table knew what we were talking about and there were a lot of quiet moments, where maybe they didn’t want to talk to you much cause you scolded them or got on to them for something they did,” Harber said. “A lot of nights of getting off the bus and wanting to go into the gym, cut the lights on cause I don’t understand why I didn’t make this shot or I missed a free throw, something like that. It was different and anybody that has the opportunity to do that, they need to do it,” he said.

Coach Harber has been with multiple schools in the state of Mississippi, but he is currently with Newton County Academy. Coaching the Generals means he is able to coach his granddaughter, Embrey Reese, where he gets to be an even bigger part of her life.

“He’s taught me a lot. I wouldn’t be as into it as I am if it wasn’t for him. I’m just always there to try to make him proud and make my family proud,” Reese said. “Everybody says I’m gonna miss high school, but I think I’ll just miss basketball with him and with all the rest of my seniors. It makes me sad just thinking about it knowing that that’s going to be the last time I get to give him a high five before I run out,” Reese said.

With no signs of slowing down, Coach Harber looks to bring another successful season to Newton County Academy. He is currently 25 games away from reaching win number 900.

