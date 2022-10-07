No. 9 EMCC outlasts Coahoma

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 9 East Mississippi hosted Coahoma on Thursday looking to bounce back from last weeks loss.

The Lions did start with the ball and would be able to drive down the field to open the scoring drive with a rushing touchdown. Freshmen quarterback, Eli Anderson, kept the ball to score the first touchdown of the night. The PAT was missed but EMCC would lead 6-0.

EMCC starts with the ball and gets on the board. @andersoneli14 sneaks in with the first TD of the game right here. Lions lead 6-0. pic.twitter.com/YieOSITJp2 — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 7, 2022

Coahoma would be quick to respond. QB, Jaden Johnson, connects with Questin Skipper to tie this game up 6-6 after another missed PAT.

The score would hold until the second quarter. Anderson would then find Stacy Robinson who would take the reception 52 yards up the field to take the lead 13-6.

Heading into the locker room EMCC would go up 21-13. The Lion would have to hold strong in the fourth quarter but they would get it done. EMCC wins 24-16.

After the game head coach Buddy Stephens knows his team still has work to do to.

“We’ve got to get a mentality of toughness coming off the ball of knocking people off the ball not making excuses offensively defensively,” said Stephens. “We lost containment tonight I don’t know how many times defensively. Offensively we had so many penalties and we can’t do that. Coahoma has gotten so much better than they have been and you just can’t do that when you play a good team and it almost goat is tonight. But hey the great thing is the Lions won and we still made those mistakes and won so we know now if we just fix them we’ll be better the next time.”

Anderson finished the night with 317 total yards and two touchdowns but did take four tough sacks. Stacey Robinson lead the receiving core with 89 yards and a touchdown. Total EMCC put up 317 passing yards and 117 rushing.

The Lions improve to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. They will travel to Booneville to take on Northeast Mississippi next Thursday.

