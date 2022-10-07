The Salvation Army announces Angel Tree sign-ups

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army in Meridian has its Angel Tree preparations in full swing, offering people the chance to share with others less fortunate by providing presents, clothing and food to over 450 children and seniors in need for Christmas.

Meridian’s Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said the agency is preparing for an increase in requests for service.

“We are already seeing a greater number of our neighbors experiencing economic insecurity. Christmas demands and expectations can be overwhelming for families experiencing financial and housing stress and uncertainty. We are committed to serving these families at Christmas, helping children experience the magic of Christmas, and reducing the anxiety for parents trying to provide food and presents during the holiday season,” said Fisher.

The rest of the 2022 Angel Tree sign-up schedule, by appointment only, is below: Angel Tree – October 10-12 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and October 13 from 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Neshoba County – October 18, 2022, from 12 noon – 2 p.m.

Newton County – October 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Senior Angels are included this year. Applications from those over 60 were taken this week in Meridian and will be taken in Neshoba County Oct. 18.

Parents, caregivers and seniors may apply online at www.saangeltree.org or fill out an application at the local Salvation Army office at 1115 25th Avenue, Meridian, during the dates listed. All applications are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or if you have questions, call the Salvation Army office at 601-483-6156. A checklist of the documentation you will need is shown below.

