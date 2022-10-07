Tropical Depression 13 is now Tropical Storm Julia

No threat to the U.S.
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Sea this morning. It is expected to reach hurricane status by Saturday evening, making it the 5th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Julia is does not pose a threat to the U.S., however it several Hurricane Watches and Warnings are in place for Central America this weekend. Life-threatening storm flash flooding, mudslides, and very heavy rainfall are expected for Nicaragua, Santa Catalina Islands, and San Andres. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on the system as it moves west right now at 18 mph and maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Download the Free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with us.

