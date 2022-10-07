The winless Warriors fall on the road to Northeast

East Central Community College preps to open the season against Coahoma.
East Central Community College preps to open the season against Coahoma.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONNEVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College hit the road seeking their first win of the season.

The Warriors would put together a 30 plus yard run by Gabriel Larry to set up ECCC to have good field possession but a failed fourth down conversion would turn the ball over.

The Tigers would quickly jump out to a 13-0 lead. But ECCC would trim the lead with a Peyton Posey interception to let Courtland Harris punch in the ball to make the score 13-7.

Before the half would end the Tigers would go up 20-13.

East Central would only add one more score time in this game but would not be able to hold off Northeast. The Warriors fall 34-20.

ECCC is now 0-6 on the season. The Warriors will travel to Mississippi Gulf Coast next Saturday. The game will be at 3 p.m.

