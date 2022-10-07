The winless Warriors fall on the road to Northeast

BONNEVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College hit the road seeking their first win of the season.

The Warriors would put together a 30 plus yard run by Gabriel Larry to set up ECCC to have good field possession but a failed fourth down conversion would turn the ball over.

The Tigers would quickly jump out to a 13-0 lead. But ECCC would trim the lead with a Peyton Posey interception to let Courtland Harris punch in the ball to make the score 13-7.

Before the half would end the Tigers would go up 20-13.

East Central would only add one more score time in this game but would not be able to hold off Northeast. The Warriors fall 34-20.

ECCC is now 0-6 on the season. The Warriors will travel to Mississippi Gulf Coast next Saturday. The game will be at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.