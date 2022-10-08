100th birthday celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, Lord, that he let me live to see 100 years, and I thank him for it. I thanked him every night and every day,” said Bonnie Ellis.

Turning 100 is not something that everyone gets to see, but for Bonnie Ellis, it’s time to celebrate as her family gathers to honor the amazing life she continues to live.

“It’s a milestone, it really really is a milestone, we did her birthday with the sixth, we did a little thing at the house, and the other siblings wanted to do a great thing like this it’s it’s just amazing, my mom has come a long, long way she’s had a lot of falls and a lot of ups and downs, but she’s a strong woman a strong woman,” said Bonnie Ellis’s daughter, Catherine Ellis.

Her entire family came to town and wanted to show nothing but love towards her as she continues to keep her head held strong.

“But anyhow, I just wanted to say thank you, grandmother. May you live another 100 years, I’m just thankful for this. For these 100 years, I brought the grandkids and Jan and everybody down there to help celebrate the year with you, love you, grandma,” said Bonnie Ellis’s grandson, Ralph Davis.

Her family hopes to have many more birthday celebrations to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.