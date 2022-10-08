Butlerfest is back in action

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered today, Oct. 8th, in the town of Bulter, Alabama for the annual Butlerfest.

This two-day long festival allows everyone to come eat, shop and just have a good time.

With dozens of vendors, you can enjoy all sorts of things like fried pork skins, chicken wings, and some freshly squeezed lemonade, all while listening to some of your favorite local musicians.

“We got the 17th annual Butlerfest going on we are, we got live music, we got corn on the cob, we got all kind of food and vendors crafts, everything you can think of, come see it,” said vendor, Michael Allen.

Butlerfest did end tonight, but be on the lookout as the town of Butler plans to keep the festival going for years to come.

