Butlerfest is back in action

Butlerfest
Butlerfest(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered today, Oct. 8th, in the town of Bulter, Alabama for the annual Butlerfest.

This two-day long festival allows everyone to come eat, shop and just have a good time.

With dozens of vendors, you can enjoy all sorts of things like fried pork skins, chicken wings, and some freshly squeezed lemonade, all while listening to some of your favorite local musicians.

“We got the 17th annual Butlerfest going on we are, we got live music, we got corn on the cob, we got all kind of food and vendors crafts, everything you can think of, come see it,” said vendor, Michael Allen.

Butlerfest did end tonight, but be on the lookout as the town of Butler plans to keep the festival going for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2022
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022

Latest News

Since school and community chess programs have been created and revitalized, the 1500-year-old...
Scholastic Chess Tournament
Bonnie Ellis turns 100
100th birthday celebration
House of Harber
WTOK's Football Friday - October 7, 2022 - Part 2