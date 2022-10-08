Chilly start to the second half of the weekend

We are tracking Tropical Storm Julia as it is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua later this weekend.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fall is looking like it’s here to stay especially as we are starting to cool off for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will cool off, even more, tomorrow as the lows when you wake up in the morning will be in the 40s.

You won’t need an umbrella, but you will want to grab a sweater for the morning. However, as the day goes on, we will heat up to see highs in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies. The cooler trend will continue throughout the start of the week, and we do see our first rain chances in a while later this week.

Tracking the Tropics: We are tracking Tropical Storm Julia as it is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua later this weekend. Other than Julia we aren’t watching any other areas for development in the Atlantic but we will be closely watching just in case something does pop up.

