GOTW: Knights wipeout Whippets 27-0

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Kosciusko Whippets 27-0 at home.

It was loud at the Kingdom on Friday as the Knights returned to the Kingdom looking to remain undefeated on the season. From the jump this was all West Lauderdale as their first drive was capped off with a rushing touchdown by Jackson Parker.

Kosciusko made some ground on their first drive as they got into West Lauderdale territory, but the Knights were able to get key stops to force the Whippets to punt. The punt was a short one and that gave West Lauderdale great field position and Jackson Parker again would run it in for the easy score. Parker also made plays with his arm as he threw a near 40 yard dime to Cooper Luke for their third touchdown of the game.

West Lauderdale was in complete control of this game as they remain unbeaten. Up next for the Knights is a road trip to Louisville on October 14th. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

