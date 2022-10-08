Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site.

The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.”

The facility’s owner, Sheila Sanders, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that she was unaware of the videos until Wednesday.

She said one apparently was filmed in September and another on Tuesday but no one told her about it.

Sanders says the employees have been fired.

The state Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2022

Latest News

American Football
All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
Raymond Detention Center
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail
Richard's Disposal truck
Garbage company files $1.6M lawsuit against city of Jackson