New bridge on Lizelia Rd. to open, one on Murphy Rd. closes

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After a year and a half of being closed, a portion of Lizelia Road will reopen next week.

An entirely new bridge has been built and the road has been paved through this part of Marion. More than 3,000 people travel the area on a daily basis.

Those commuters have had to take a 14-minute detour. The new bridge was moved slightly to the side to help straighten out the curve. The road will reopen Monday morning.

A portion of Lizelia Road will reopen Monday, Oct. 10. (WTOK)

Lauderdale County has also announced that a bridge on Murphy Road has been closed. The bridge is located between Highway 11/80 and Interstate 20. Official said it’s closed effective immediately due to “critical findings during bridge inspections.”

Murphy Road bridge to close (WTOK)

